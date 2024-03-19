Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 19
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Union Bank of India, NMDC, and Oberoi Realty
Buy or sell stocks: The range-bound action continued in the Indian stock market for the second consecutive session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index ended 32 points higher at the 22,055 level, the BSE Sensex finished 104 points higher at the 72,748 mark while the Bank Nifty index went off 18 points and closed at the 46,575 level. The broad market indices ended almost flat even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.04:1.
