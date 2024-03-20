Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 20
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Heidelberg Cement India, VRL Logistics, and RBL Bank.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex witnessed a huge sell-off in the previous session dragged by a sharp fall in information technology (IT) stocks ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision -- which is due later tonight, that could impact the extent of foreign fund inflows.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started