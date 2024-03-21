Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 21
Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — SBI, COLPAL, and Delhivery
Buy or sell stocks: After showing a sharp downside breakout on Tuesday, the Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation movement amidst volatility on Wednesday. Two out of three benchmark indices ended higher while the broad market indices ended flat even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 0.75:1. The Nifty 50 index gained 21 points and closed at 21,839 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 89 points and ended at 72,101 level whereas the Bank Nifty index shed 73 points and finished at 46,310 mark.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started