Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 22
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — SRF, IOC, Ashok Leyland
Buy or sell stocks: After showing a sustainable upside recovery from the intraday lows on Wednesday, the Indian stock market shifted into a decent follow-through upside move on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 172 points and closed at the 22,011 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 539 points and ended at the 72,641 mark while the Bank Nifty index finished 374 points higher at the 46,684 level. However, the broad market indices outperformed the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 4.4:1. The small-cap index ascended over 2 percent whereas the mid-cap index skyrocketed 2.36 percent.
