Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 27
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — India Cements, Engineers India, and NLC India
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of diverse messages from the US monetary policymakers and a tremble in the Chinese yuan, the Indian stock market snapped its three-day winning streak on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index slipped 92 points and closed at the 22,004 level, the BSE Sensex shed 361 points and finished at the 72,470 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 263 points lower at the 46,600 level. However, the broad market indices outperformed the key benchmark indices. The small-cap index ended 0.11 percent lower whereas the mid-cap index shot up 0.71 percent.
