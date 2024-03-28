Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 28
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Hindustan Copper, Titagarh Rail Systems and SAIL.
Buy or sell stocks for today: The Indian stock market continued its upside momentum and witnessed a decent rally on Wednesday led by sharp gains in index heavyweights. The benchmark index NSE Nifty 50 rose 118.95 points, or 0.54%, to close at 22,123.65, while the BSE Sensex ended 526.01 points, or 0.73%, higher at 72,996.31 on March 27. The broader markets ended mixed as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.96%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index settled flat with a positive bias.
