Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 6
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NMDC, ONGC and Adani Power.
Buy or sell stocks: After moving in a narrow range in the last couple of sessions, the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped their four-day winning streak on Tuesday and ended lower. Nifty slipped into weakness amidst choppy movement and closed the day 49 points lower at 22,356.30 level. The BSE Sensex dropped 195.16 points to end the session at 73,677.13. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty index outperformed the Nifty 50 and ended 125 points higher at 47,581. In the broad market, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 1.24%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.27%.
