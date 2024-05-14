Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 14
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NALCO, Coforge, and AB Capital
Buy or sell stocks: Despite a gapdown opening, the Indian stock market demonstrated a significant recovery, closing higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 index concluded 48 points higher at 22,104, while the BSE Sensex ended 111 points higher at 72,776. The Bank Nifty index surged 333 points and settled at 47,754. Notably, cash market volumes on the NSE escalated to ₹0.98 lakh crore. Although the small-cap index ended slightly lower and the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.70:1, the overall market recovery is a promising sign for potential trades.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started