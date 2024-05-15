Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 15
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Birlasoft, GAIL, and RCF
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite mixed global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 113 points higher at 22,217, while the BSE Sensex gained 328 points and closed at 73,104. The Bank Nifty index gained 105 points and closed at 47,859. Cash market volumes on the NSE were down about 7% to ₹0.91 lakh crore. The broad market indices outperformed the frontline Indian indices even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 3.24:1. These trends indicate a positive market sentiment and potential for further growth in the coming sessions.
