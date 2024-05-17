Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 17
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Tata Consumer, JSW Steel, and HDFC Life Insurance Company
Buy or sell stocks: Following strong global cues after the US stock market's rally, the Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 203 points and closed at 22,403, while the BSE Sensex surged 676 points and finished at 73,663. The Bank Nifty index ended 289 points higher at 47,977. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to ₹1.17 lakh crore—the highest since May 03. The small-cap index outperformed the frontline indices even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.32:1.
