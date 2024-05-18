Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - May 18
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Grasim Industries Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50 finished higher on Friday's session for the second straight day amid buying in Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Reliance Industries, and ITC.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started