Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 2

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty surged ahead strongly to move past the 18000 zone with strong positive bias indicated and as said earlier, is expected to achieve the next near-term target of around 18200 level with 17800 level now as the important crucial support zone. The index is well supported by most of the frontline stocks like RIL, L&T, ICICI Bank, ITC, SBI, Bharti Airtel and many more which can help the index to surge further ahead in the coming days."