Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - May 24
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Axis Bank Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, and IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Buy or sell stocks for today: With advances in financial stocks, the domestic benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, reached new closing highs on Thursday. The central bank's record dividend to the government also raised prospects of a drop in the country's fiscal deficit.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started