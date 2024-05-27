Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 27
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — KPIT Technologies, Gail, and Chambal Fertilisers
Buy or sell stocks for today: After making fresh highs above 23,000 in early trade, the Nifty 50 index settled flat on Friday last week. The BSE Sensex went off 7 points and ended at 75,410, while the Bank Nifty index finished 203 points higher at 48,971. The mid-cap index closed 0.23 percent higher even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.66:1.
