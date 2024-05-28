Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 28
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite strong global cues, the Indian stock market remains range-bound and ended flat on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 24 points lower at 22,932 after touching a new peak of 23,110 mark. The BSE Sensex ended 19 points lower at the 75,390 mark after touching a new lifetime high of 76,009. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 310 points and closed at 49,281. Cash market volumes on the NSE were flat compared to the previous day. The mid-cap index closed 0.63 percent higher even as the advance-decline ratio remained negative at 0.62:1.
