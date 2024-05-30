Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 30
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommeneded three stocks to buy today — NHPC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Ambuja Cements
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market sentiments on soaring crude oil prices due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fourth straight session. The Nifty 50 index lost 183 points and closed at 22,704, the BSE Sensex finished 667 points lower at 74,502 whereas the Bank Nifty index crashed 640 points and ended at 48,501. Cash market volumes on the NSE were flat at ₹1.03 lakh crore. The broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio improved to 0.74:1.
