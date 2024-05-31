Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 31
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — JSW Energy, BF Utilities, and Sona Blw Precision Forgings
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite buying in banking stocks, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fifth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 216 points and closed at 22,488, while the BSE Sensex shed 617 points and ended at 73,885. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 181 points and closed at 48,682. In the broad market, the mid-cap index crashed 1.21 percent, whereas the small-cap index nosedived 1.33 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started