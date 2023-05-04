Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 42 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today — Kesoram Industries, La Opala and GPIL
Buy or sell stocks for today: After rising for six straight sessions, Indian stock market finally hit overbought zone and witnessed profit-booking trigger on Wednesday session. 50-stock index NSE Nifty lost 57 points and closed at 18,089 levels whereas 30-stock index BSE Sensex corrected 161 points and closed at 61,193 mark. Bank Nifty index went down 39 points and closed at 43,312 levels. In broad market index, small-cap index went up 0.20 per cent while mid-cap index shot up 0.35 per cent. Advance decline ratio ended marginally in the positive at 1.04:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×