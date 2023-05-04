Buy or sell stocks for today: After rising for six straight sessions, Indian stock market finally hit overbought zone and witnessed profit-booking trigger on Wednesday session. 50-stock index NSE Nifty lost 57 points and closed at 18,089 levels whereas 30-stock index BSE Sensex corrected 161 points and closed at 61,193 mark. Bank Nifty index went down 39 points and closed at 43,312 levels. In broad market index, small-cap index went up 0.20 per cent while mid-cap index shot up 0.35 per cent. Advance decline ratio ended marginally in the positive at 1.04:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Indian stock market has taken a breather after continuous rally as overall bias and daily trend is still maintained positive. Prabhudas Lilladher said that bounce back can be expected from the support levels and advised intraday traders to trade with positive bias. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh three day trading stocks for today and those three intraday stocks are Kesoram Industries, La Opala and Godawari Power and Ispat Limited or GPIL.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty took a pause near 18,200 zone witnessing resistance and shed off some of its gains to take a breather closing below the 18,100 levels. However, the overall bias and daily trend is still maintained positive with major support witnessed near the 17,900 to 18,000 band and can expect again for a bounce back."

"Bank Nifty also halted near the 43500 zone witnessing some sell off but the trend is maintained intact and can anticipate for further upward move in the coming days," said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that support for Nifty today is placed at 60800/17950 while the resistance is seen at 61550/18230. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42800-43800 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those three intraday stocks:

1] Kesoram Industries: Buy at ₹66, target ₹76, stop loss ₹62;

2] La Opala: Buy at ₹377, target ₹440, stop loss ₹350; and

3] GPIL: Buy at ₹366, target ₹400, stop loss ₹350.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.