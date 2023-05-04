Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 4

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Indian stock market has taken a breather after continuous rally as overall bias and daily trend is still maintained positive. Prabhudas Lilladher said that bounce back can be expected from the support levels and advised intraday traders to trade with positive bias. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh three day trading stocks for today and those three intraday stocks are Kesoram Industries, La Opala and Godawari Power and Ispat Limited or GPIL.