Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday and all three key benchmark indices posted handsome gains. 50-stock index Nifty shot up 165 points and finished at more than four months high while 30-stock index Sensex ascended 555 points and closed at 61,749 levels. Bank Nifty index shot up 372 points and closed at 43,685 mark. In broad markets, both small-cap and mid-cap indices finished higher with intraday gains of little over 0.80 per cent.

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has strong support at 18,050 levels and the 50-stock index has breached crucial hurdle placed at 18,200 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that various sectors have begun to show strength after the pull back rally on Thursday. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three day trading stocks for today and those three intraday stocks are Reliance Industries Limited or RIL, Havells India and Axis Bank.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty once again has held levels near the 18,050 zone, indicating strong support, and has witnessed a decent pullback to breach the crucial hurdle of the 18,200 zone, anticipating a further upward rise in the coming days with major frontline stocks among the various sectors beginning to show significant strength."

"Bank Nifty also gaining strength, moved past the 43,500 zone quite convincingly and is expected to carry on with the momentum still further upside till 44,000 levels. With the overall trend improving, we maintain a positive outlook and can look out for fresh stocks for further gains," Parekh said.

Parekh went on to add that support for NSE Nifty is placed at 61,300/18,100 (Sensex/Nifty), while the resistance is seen at 62,200/18,400 (Sensex/Nifty). Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 43,000 to 44,300 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those buy or sell stocks:

1] Havells: Buy at 1256, target 1310, stop loss 1230;

2] Axis Bank: Buy at 865, target 920, stop loss 830; and

3] Reliance Industries Limited or RIL: Buy at 2448, target 2600, stop loss 2400.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

