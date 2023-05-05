Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 5

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has strong support at 18,050 levels and the 50-stock index has breached crucial hurdle placed at 18,200 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that various sectors have begun to show strength after the pull back rally on Thursday. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three day trading stocks for today and those three intraday stocks are Reliance Industries Limited or RIL, Havells India and Axis Bank.