Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 7
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NHPC, Jindal Street, and Hindustan Unilever
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite positive global market cues, the Indian stock market ended lower after a highly volatile session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 33 points and finished at 22,442, while the BSE Sensex ended marginally higher at 73,895. The Bank Nifty index went off 28 points and closed at 48,895. However, the broad market indices fell more than the frontline indices even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.45:1.
