Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 12

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Zomato, Jindal Steel and Power, and Manappuram Finance 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated12 Nov 2024, 06:27 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 23,900 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,400 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 23,900 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,400 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian domestic stock market indices closed flat on Monday, November 11, as the rise in IT and Banking stocks was balanced by losses in index heavyweights. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.03 per cent lower at 24,141.30 points after Monday's session, compared to 24,148.20 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.01 per cent higher at 79,496.15 points, compared to 79,486.32 points at the previous market close. 

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fail to hold gains, close flat

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty had seen a rangebound movement during the day, hovering between the 24,000 and 24,350 zones with the bias remaining intact. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 23,900 points and face resistance at 24,400 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in the 51,000 to 51,300 range today.

For today, Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Zomato Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., and Manappuram Finance Ltd. 

Also Read | ONGC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 25% to ₹10,272.5 crore; dividend declared

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty has witnessed a rangebound movement during the day hovering between 24,000 and 24,350 levels with bias remaining intact.”

“The index, as mentioned earlier, would have the crucial support zone near 23,800–24,000 levels, which needs to be sustained to maintain the positive bias overall,” said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty witnessed a decent spurt during the day towards 52,000 but has found resistance near the 52,200 zone, which needs to be breached to establish conviction and anticipate further rise in the coming days. The index managed to close above the 100 DMA level of 51,750 as of now and has the 51,200 zone as the crucial support that needs to be sustained to maintain the positive bias and expect further rise,” said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 23,900 points, while the resistance lies at 24,400 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,000 to 51,300. 

Also Read | Stocks to buy: These 7 stocks may rise 8-15% in the next 3-4 weeks, say experts

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Zomato Ltd. (ZOMATO): Buy at 257; Target at 270; Stop Loss at 248. 

2. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JINDALSTEL): Buy at 909; Target at 940; Stop Loss at 890. 

3. Manappuram Finance Ltd. (MANAPPURAM): Buy at 154; Target at 160; Stop Loss at 149. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:27 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 12

Most Active Stocks

NTPC share price

392.45
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-5.25 (-1.32%)

Tata Motors share price

804.75
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-0.95 (-0.12%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,269.15
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
9.8 (0.78%)

Tata Steel share price

144.95
03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.6 (-1.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,542.65
03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-226.6 (-8.18%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,890.15
03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-165.65 (-8.06%)

UPL share price

515.10
03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-42.5 (-7.62%)

Aarti Industries share price

439.55
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-35.2 (-7.41%)
More from Top Losers

Biocon share price

348.85
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
27.6 (8.59%)

Borosil Renewables share price

503.10
03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
37.5 (8.05%)

ITI share price

327.40
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
23.8 (7.84%)

Power Finance Corp share price

481.60
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
32.15 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.