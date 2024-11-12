Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 12

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Zomato, Jindal Steel and Power, and Manappuram Finance

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian domestic stock market indices closed flat on Monday, November 11, as the rise in IT and Banking stocks was balanced by losses in index heavyweights. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.03 per cent lower at 24,141.30 points after Monday's session, compared to 24,148.20 points at the previous market close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.01 per cent higher at 79,496.15 points, compared to 79,486.32 points at the previous market close.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty had seen a rangebound movement during the day, hovering between the 24,000 and 24,350 zones with the bias remaining intact. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 23,900 points and face resistance at 24,400 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in the 51,000 to 51,300 range today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty has witnessed a rangebound movement during the day hovering between 24,000 and 24,350 levels with bias remaining intact."

“The index, as mentioned earlier, would have the crucial support zone near 23,800–24,000 levels, which needs to be sustained to maintain the positive bias overall," said the stock market expert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bank Nifty witnessed a decent spurt during the day towards 52,000 but has found resistance near the 52,200 zone, which needs to be breached to establish conviction and anticipate further rise in the coming days. The index managed to close above the 100 DMA level of 51,750 as of now and has the 51,200 zone as the crucial support that needs to be sustained to maintain the positive bias and expect further rise," said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 23,900 points, while the resistance lies at 24,400 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,000 to 51,300.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 1. Zomato Ltd. (ZOMATO): Buy at ₹257; Target at ₹270; Stop Loss at ₹248. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JINDALSTEL): Buy at ₹909; Target at ₹940; Stop Loss at ₹890.

3. Manappuram Finance Ltd. (MANAPPURAM): Buy at ₹154; Target at ₹160; Stop Loss at ₹149.