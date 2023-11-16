Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 16
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — CG Power, GRSE and Texrail
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of FIIs' buying and strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended highger on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index gained 231 points and closed at 19,675 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 742 points and ended at 65,675 mark whereas Bank Nifty finished 310 points higher at 44,201 levels. All the sectors ended the day in green with realty, IT, and auto being the outperformers. A mixed trend was seen in the Broader markets where Smallcap outperformed while Midcap marginally underperformed.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started