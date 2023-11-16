Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 16

Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of FIIs' buying and strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended highger on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index gained 231 points and closed at 19,675 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 742 points and ended at 65,675 mark whereas Bank Nifty finished 310 points higher at 44,201 levels. All the sectors ended the day in green with realty, IT, and auto being the outperformers. A mixed trend was seen in the Broader markets where Smallcap outperformed while Midcap marginally underperformed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intraday trading tips for Thursday Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Dalal Street bias has further improved as Nifty 50 index has breached the crucial hurdle placed at 19,550 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty today is looking poised to hit 19,850 levels. On how much time the 50-stock index would take to touch 19,850 levels, Vaishali Parekh said that much will depend upon how Nifty heavy weights Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consulatancy Services (TCS), Infosys, etc. performs in upcoming sessions.

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers or GRSE and Texmaco Rail & Engineering or Texrail.

Stock market today On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a huge gap up opening near 19,600 level breaching above the crucial hurdle zone of 19,550 further improving the trend and thereafter remained stable for rest part of the trading session to close on a strong note. The index is anticipated to carry on the momentum for next target of 19,850 levels which some of the frontline heavyweight stocks like RIL, TCS and Infy beginning to improve their trend to help the index to rise further."

"Bank Nifty opened on a positive note above the 44000 zone but thereafter remained sluggish witnessing a slight gradual slide to end near 44200 levels to improve the bias to some extent. The close above the significant 50EMA level of 44000 has opened further upside initial target of 44700 and thereafter 45400 levels if strength sustains," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,550 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,850 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 43,900 to 44,500 levels.

Stocks to buy today 1] CG Power: Buy at ₹394, target ₹410, stop loss ₹387;

2] GRSE: Buy at ₹790, target ₹834, stop loss ₹777; and

3] Texrail: Buy at ₹137, target ₹144, stop loss ₹134.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

