comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 16 2023 15:29:45
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 949.85 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.1 1.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.7 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.1 1.92%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 935.6 -0.53%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 17
Back Back

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 17

 Asit Manohar

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hero Motocorp, Dr Lal Pathlabs and Havells India

Stock market today: Nifty 50 index needs to breach 19,850 hurdle decisively for further upside movement, believes Vaishali Parekh. (iStock)Premium
Stock market today: Nifty 50 index needs to breach 19,850 hurdle decisively for further upside movement, believes Vaishali Parekh. (iStock)

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following pause in global market rally, Indian stock market pared early morning gains on Thursday. However, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex managed to remain in positive terriroty. Nifty 50 index ended 89 points higher at 19,765 levels, BSE Sensex finished 306 points up at 65,982 mark. However, Nifty Bank index shed 40 points and closed at 44,161 levels. Broad market indices rose a little more than key benchmark indices even as the advance decline ratio remained firm at 1.12:1.

Intraday trading tips for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at 19,850 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that the 50-stock needs to breach this hurdle decisively for further upward movement. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — Hero Motocorp, Dr. Lal PathLabs and Havells India.

Outlook for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty after opening on a flat note picked up momentum with positive bias as the day progressed to cross the 19850 zone where it witnessed resistance and slipped to some extent closing on a positive note. The index needs to breach above the hurdle of 19,850 zone for further upward movement and anticipate for retesting the previous peak zone."

F&O Ban List: India Cements, MCX, SAIL, ZEEL, 4 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 17

"Bank Nifty once again attempted to breach above the 44,400 zone but failed to do so and in the last hour witnessed some heavy profit booking to close near the 44,150 zone. The close above the significant 100 period MA level of 44,500 is important to sustain the positive bias and anticipate for further upward move," said Parekh.

FIIs buy Indian equities for 2nd straight day, invest 957.25 crore

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,650 while the resistance is seen at 19,900 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 43,900 to 44,500 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] Hero Motocorp: Buy at 3280, target 3410, stop loss 3235;

2] Dr. Lal Pathlabs: Buy at 2680, target 2800, stop loss 2640; and

3] Havells India: Buy at 1279, target 1340, stop loss 1258.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 06:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App