Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 17
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hero Motocorp, Dr Lal Pathlabs and Havells India
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following pause in global market rally, Indian stock market pared early morning gains on Thursday. However, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex managed to remain in positive terriroty. Nifty 50 index ended 89 points higher at 19,765 levels, BSE Sensex finished 306 points up at 65,982 mark. However, Nifty Bank index shed 40 points and closed at 44,161 levels. Broad market indices rose a little more than key benchmark indices even as the advance decline ratio remained firm at 1.12:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started