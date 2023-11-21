Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 21
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Mastek, Rico Auto and Indus Towers
Buy or sell stocks for today: After witnessing choppy trade throughout the day, key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended mixed on Monday. Nifty 50 index ended 37 points lower at 19,694 levels, BSE Sensex shed 139 points and closed at 65,655 mark whereas Nifty Bank index finished marginally higher at 43,584 levels. Small-cap index ended in the positive even as the advance decline ratio softened to 1.09:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started