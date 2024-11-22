Hello User
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 22

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 22

Anubhav Mukherjee

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Federal Bank, Angel One, and Arvind. 

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 23,200 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 23,550 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market, after breaking its seven-day losing streak, resumed its downward trend amid weak global cues, closing in the red on Thursday, November 21. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.72 per cent lower at 23,349.90 points, compared to 23,518.50 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.54 per cent lower at 77,155.79 points after Thursday's market session, compared to 77,578.38 points at the previous market close.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty is resisting near the 200 DMA zone, which is working like a barrier. The index needs a decisive breach above this zone to trigger a fresh upward move in the upcoming days. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 23,200 points and face resistance at 23,550 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in the 49,800 to 51,000 range today.

For today, Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Federal Bank Ltd, Angel One Ltd, and Arvind Ltd.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty has been resisting near the 200 DMA zone, which is acting as a barrier, and the index needs a decisive breach above this zone to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days."

“The index has the 23,000–23,200 zone as the crucial and important support as of now, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact," said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty is better placed as compared to the Nifty index and has maintained above the important 200 DMA level of the 49,800 as of now. A decisive breach above 51,000 levels is necessary to improve the bias, while 49,800 levels would be a crucial and important support zone for the index," said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 23,200 points, while the resistance lies at 23,550 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 49,800 to 51,000.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Federal Bank Ltd. (FEDERALBNK): Buy at 211; Target at 220; Stop Loss at 205.

2. Angel One Ltd. (ANGELONE): Buy at 2,720; Target at 2,800; Stop Loss at 2,680.

3. Arvind Ltd. (ARVIND): Buy at 355; Target at 370; Stop Loss at 348.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
