Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 24
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Balkrishna Industries, Indo Count Industries Ltd or ICIL and Deepak Nitrite
Buy or sell stocks for today: Selling pressure in pharma and IT sector stocks continue to dent bulls' attempt to outperform bears and Indian stock market ended mixed on Thursday. Nifty 50 index ended 9 points lower at 19,802 levels while BSE Sensex lost 5 points and closed at 66,017 mark. Nifty Bank index finished 127 points up at 43,577 levels. Among the sectors, Realty sector gained over 1 per cent while from the Energy space, OMC's stocks demonstrated signs of strength. The Auto sector remained in a range but 2-wheeler stocks were seen strengthening their uptrend.
