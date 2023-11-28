Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 28
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Torrent Power, MRPL and Gabriel India
Buy or sell stocks for today: Last week, Indian stock market remained range-bound despite Nifty 50 index forming bullish candle on the weekly chart pattern. The 50-stock index went off 7 points and closed at 19,794 levels, BSE Sensex ended 47 points lower at 65,970 mark whereas Bank Nifty index gained 191 points and finished at 43,769 levels on Friday last week. Broad market indices ended marginally higher even as the advance-decline ratio closed at 1.16:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started