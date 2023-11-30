Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 30
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Can Fin Homes, Engineers India, Bandhan Bank
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite mixed trends in global market, Indian stock market registered robust gains on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index ended above 20,000 levels for the first time since September 2023 and closed at 20,096 levels. BSE Sensex registered 727 points gain and closed at 66,901 mark whereas Bank Nifty index gained 685 points and finished at 44,566 levels. Broad market indices too registered handsome gains but not more than key benchmark indices.
