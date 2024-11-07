Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 7

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — IFCI, Lloyds Engineering Works, and Castrol India.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published7 Nov 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,300 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,700 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,300 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,700 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks: The benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed their largest single-day gain in over six weeks after Donald Trump declared victory in the US presidential election 2024. Analysts view this as a short-term boost for the domestic stocks. Nifty 50 index closed 1.12 per cent higher at 24,484.05 points after Wednesday's trading session.

The BSE Sensex closed 1.13 per cent higher at 80,378.13 points, compared to 79,476.63 points at the previous market close. 

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty has shown a strong pullback in the last two sessions, gaining nearly 3 per cent, with the bias and sentiment turning out to be positive. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 24,300 points and face resistance at 24,700 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 51,800 to 52,800 today.

For today, Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: IFCI Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, and Castrol India Ltd. 

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty has indicated a strong pullback in the last two sessions gaining almost 3% with bias and sentiment turning out to be in a much better situation and once a decisive move past the 24,500 zone is confirmed, one can anticipate for next target of 25,200 levels with near-term support maintained near 24,200 levels.”

“Bank Nifty has been moving within a range for quite some time and would need a decisive breach above the resistance zone of 52,500 levels to trigger for fresh upward move for the next target of 54,400 levels, provided the important support zone of 50,600 level is sustained as of now,” said the stock market expert.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 24,300 points, while the resistance lies at 24,700 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,800 to 52,800. 

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 

1. IFCI Ltd. (IFCI): Buy at 59; Target at 63; Stop Loss at 57. 

2. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. (LLOYDSENGG): Buy at 75.7; Target at 82; Stop Loss at 73. 

3. Castrol India Ltd. (CASTROLIND): Buy at 218; Target at 230; Stop Loss at 213. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 06:14 AM IST
