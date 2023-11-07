Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 7

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market sentiments ended higher for third straight session. Nifty 50 index advanced 181 points and closed at 19,411 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 594 points and ended at 64,958 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 301 points up at 43,619 levels. Broad market indices rose in line with key benchmark indices of Dalal Street even as the advance decline ratio rose to 2.54:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intraday trading tips for Tuesday Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that market sentiments have improved after Nifty 50 index decisively breached the barrier placed at 19,250 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that more upside can be expected once the 50-stock index manages to breach resistance placed at 19,550 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — Cochin Shipyard, Steel Authority of India Ltd or SAIL and Devyani International.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has witnessed a decent pullback in the last 3 sessions to breach above the important and crucial barrier zone of 19,250 levels to improve the bias to some extent anticipating for further rise till 19,500 to 19,550 levels. The levels near 19,200 would act as the support from current levels which needs to be sustained." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bank Nifty also moving past the significant 200 period MA has improved the bias and further ahead would need to breach above the important zone of 200 period MA of 44000 level to establish conviction for further steady upward movement. The near-term support would be maintained near the 42600 zone which needs to be maintained," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that support for the day is seen at 19250, while the resistance is seen at 19550. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 43300–44000 levels.

Stocks to buy today 1] Cochin Shipyard: Buy at ₹1005, target ₹1060, stop loss ₹985;

2] SAIL: Buy at ₹86.85, target ₹92, stop loss ₹84.50; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Devyani International: Buy at ₹189.85, target ₹207, stop loss ₹186.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

