Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 9
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Ashok Leyland, Lemon Tree Hotels and EID Parry
Buy or sell stocks for today: After minor fall on Tuesday, Indian stock market trade cautious on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex eneded marginally higher whereas Bank Nifty index finished in red territory. The 50-stock index ended 36 points higher at 19,443 levels whereas 30-stock index Sensex closed 33 points higher at 64,975 mark. However, Bank Nifty shed 79 points and closed at 43,658 levels. Broad market indices outshined key benchmark indices even as the advance decline ratio remained above par at 1.3:1.
