Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 25

  • Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Bharat Forge, Titan Company, and Coromandel International.

Asit Manohar
Published25 Oct 2024, 06:17 AM IST
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh believes that the Indian stock market's overall trend is cautious and may improve only when the Nifty 50 index breaks above 24,600 on a closing basis.
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh believes that the Indian stock market’s overall trend is cautious and may improve only when the Nifty 50 index breaks above 24,600 on a closing basis.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: In the lack of any significant triggers, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended at a two-month low at the 24,399-mark, the BSE Sensex finished marginally lower at 80,065, whereas the Nifty Bank index gained 292 points and closed at 51,531. The FMCG Index declined more than 2% after HUL & Nestle India reported disappointing numbers. Metals, too, saw some selling pressure, especially Hindalco, after its global peer Constellium reported results below estimates. The small-cap index fell more than the Nifty 50 index as retail investors continued unloading their small-cap holdings, but the overall market did not stabilise soon.

Vaishali Parekh stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the overall trend of the Indian stock market is cautious and may improve only when the Nifty 50 index breaks above 24,600 on a closing basis. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that the Nifty 50 index breaking below 24,350 on a decisive basis would mean more sharp selling pressure on Dalal Street. Parekh said the Nifty Bank index has sustained above the 51,000 mark, and Bank Nifty sentiments may improve further once the frontline index breaks above 52,200 decisively.

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three shares: Bharat Forge, Titan Company, and Coromandel International.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index has been hovering and maintaining support near the long-term ascending trendline zone of 24,400 since the last two sessions with bias overall maintained cautious and would need a decisive breach above 24,600 to improve the bias from the current level. At the same time, a decisive breach below the 24,350 zone shall trigger for further slide with the next important support positioned near 24,000."

"The Bank Nifty index has been holding on to the support near the 51,000 zone for quite some time and, on the upside, would need a decisive breach above 52,200 to improve the bias overall. A decisive breach below 51,000 shall trigger for fresh selling with the next major support positioned near the 200 period MA at the 49,400 zone," Parekh added.

Parekh said that Nifty's immediate support today is 24,250, while resistance is 24,600. The Bank Nifty will have a daily range of 51,000 to 52,000.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1] Bharat Forge: Buy at 1,428, target 1,450, stop loss 1,410;

2] Titan Company: Buy at 3,333, target 3,420, stop loss 3,300; and

3] Coromandel International: Buy at 1,641, target 1,720, stop loss 1,600.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 06:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 25

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.00
03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.2 (0.13%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.40
03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
2.75 (1.02%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.25
03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.65 (0.53%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

321.35
03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-1.75 (-0.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

VIP Industries share price

471.90
03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-37.1 (-7.29%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,060.00
03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-192.5 (-5.92%)

Hindustan Unilever share price

2,502.95
03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-155.05 (-5.83%)

Escorts Kubota share price

3,498.60
03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-204.05 (-5.51%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Total Gas share price

755.25
03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
54.8 (7.82%)

ADANI WILMAR share price

340.30
03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
21.4 (6.71%)

Syngene International share price

879.10
03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
42.95 (5.14%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

414.95
03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
18.25 (4.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,095.000.00
    Chennai
    80,101.000.00
    Delhi
    80,253.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,105.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.