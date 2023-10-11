Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 11
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — ABB India, Samvardhana Motherson and Oberoi Realty
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global cues, Indian stock market hold on to its intraday gains and ended higher on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index finished 177 points higher at 19,689 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 566 points and closed at 66,079 mark whereas Bank Nifty index ended 473 points north at 44,360 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 3.3:1, the highest in more than a month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started