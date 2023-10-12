Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 12
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hero Motocorp, Exide Industries and Minda Corp
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market advanced for second straight session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index gained 121 points and closed at 19,811 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 393 points and ended at 66,473 mark whereas Bank Nifty index added 156 points and finished at 44,516 levels. Small-cap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained high at 1.98:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started