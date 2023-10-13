Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 13
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GAIL, Cyient and Shankara Building
Buy or sell stocks for today: Indian stock market snapped two days rally and ended lower on Thursday. Nifty 50 index went off 17 points and closed at 19,794 levels, BSE Sensex shed 64 points and ended at 66,408 mark. However, Nifty Bank index finished 82 points higher at 44,599 levels. Small-cap index rose 0.6 pr cent even as the advance decline ratio fell to 1.38:1.
