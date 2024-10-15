Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 15

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indusind Bank, Tejas Networks, and Marksans Pharma.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated15 Oct 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 25,000 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 25,300 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 25,000 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 25,300 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: India's benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, resumed their upward trend fueled by the shares of select IT and banking heavyweights, including Infosys and HDFC Bank. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.66 per cent higher at 25,127.95 points after Monday's trading session, compared to 24,964.25 points at its previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.73 per cent higher at 81,973.05 points, compared to 81,381.36 points at the previous market close. 

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex resume upward march led by bank, IT stocks

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty, after consolidating near the 25,000 zone for a while has shown a positive candle formation moving above the zone at 25,050 levels to improve the bias with the frontline stocks picking up. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 25,000 points and face resistance at 25,300 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 51,400 to 52,600 today.

For today, Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Indusind Bank Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, and Marksans Pharma Ltd.

Also Read | Gold Slips as Markets Weigh Uncertain US Rate Path on Mixed Data

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty after consolidating near the 25,000 zone for quite some time has indicated a positive candle formation moving above the significant 50EMA zone at 25,050 levels to improve the bias with some of the frontline stocks picking up.”

“The index would need a decisive breach above the 25,300 zone to establish some conviction and stability, as of now, to carry on with the positive move further ahead,” said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty has indicated a decent pullback to close just above the important 50EMA level at 51750 with bias getting better and heavyweight banking stocks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank looking technically good to anticipate for further rise. The index would have the near-term support of 51000 level which needs to be sustained to maintain the bias intact,” said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 25,000 points, while the resistance lies at 25,300 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,400 to 52,600.

Also Read | HCL Tech Q2 Results: Net profit up 11% YoY, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 

1. Indusind Bank Ltd. (INDUSINDBK): Buy at 1,368; Target at 1,400; Stop Loss at 1,345. 

2. Tejas Networks Ltd. (TEJASNET): Buy at 1,210; Target at 1,250; Stop Loss at 1,190. 

3. Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS): Buy at 297; Target at 315; Stop Loss at 288. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 15

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

158.30
03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-2.4 (-1.49%)

Bandhan Bank share price

199.90
03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-11.1 (-5.26%)

Wipro share price

549.45
03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
20.5 (3.88%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

165.40
03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
2.2 (1.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Avenue Supermarts share price

4,184.45
03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-387.9 (-8.48%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,102.95
03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-81.3 (-6.87%)

Bandhan Bank share price

199.90
03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-11.1 (-5.26%)

Colgate Palmolive India share price

3,518.80
03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-170.45 (-4.62%)
More from Top Losers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

388.75
03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
27.75 (7.69%)

Finolex Industries share price

316.05
03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
16.9 (5.65%)

Federal Bank share price

197.00
03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
9.65 (5.15%)

Raymond share price

1,682.85
03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
79.95 (4.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.000.00
    Chennai
    77,681.000.00
    Delhi
    77,833.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.