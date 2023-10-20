Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 20
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Zydus Life, Elgi Equipment and ABRFL
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market sentiments on Israel-Hamas war, Indian stock market ended lower for second straight session. Nifty 50 index went down 46 points and closed at 19,624 levels, BSE Sensex lost 247 points and ended at 65,629 mark whereas Bank Nifty index 134 points and finished at 43,754 levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started