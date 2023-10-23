Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 23
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bajaj Holdings, MTAR Technologies and New India Assurance
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market cues, Indian stock market ended lower on third day in a row on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index fell 82 points and closed at 19,542 levels, 30-stock index BSE Sensex corrected 231 points and ended at 65,397 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 31 points lower at 43,723 levels. In broad market, mid-cap index crashed over one per cent while small-cap index went down 0.76 per cent on last session of the week gone by.
