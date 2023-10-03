Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 3
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GNFC, IGL and National Aluminium
Buy or sell stocks for today: After US shutdown getting averted, Wall Street traded mixed but Nasdaq witnessed 0.67 per cent rise during Monday deals. As Indian stock market was closed on 2nd October for Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti, Dalal Street is expected to react on US shutdown news during early morning deals on Tuesday. On Friday last week, Nifty 50 index gained 114 points and closed at 19.638 levels, BSE Sensex went up 320 points and closed at 65,828 mark while Bank Nifty gained 283 points and closed at 44,584 levels.
