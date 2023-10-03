comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 3
Back

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 3

 Asit Manohar

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GNFC, IGL and National Aluminium

Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh believes that market sentiment has improved after pull back rally on Friday last week. (Bloomberg)Premium
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh believes that market sentiment has improved after pull back rally on Friday last week. (Bloomberg)

Buy or sell stocks for today: After US shutdown getting averted, Wall Street traded mixed but Nasdaq witnessed 0.67 per cent rise during Monday deals. As Indian stock market was closed on 2nd October for Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti, Dalal Street is expected to react on US shutdown news during early morning deals on Tuesday. On Friday last week, Nifty 50 index gained 114 points and closed at 19.638 levels, BSE Sensex went up 320 points and closed at 65,828 mark while Bank Nifty gained 283 points and closed at 44,584 levels.

Intraday trading strategy for Tuesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that pull back in Indian stock market on Friday last week has improve the market bias as Nifty 50 index managed to sustain above 19,500 support zone. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that relief rally witnessed on Friday sesion may become a fresh bull trend on Dalal Street once Nifty closes above 19,850 resistance zone. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — GNFC, IGL and National Aluminium.

On Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty staged a pullback recovery after the heavy erosion witnessed in the previous session from the 19500 zone to touch the 19720 levels during the intraday session to slightly improve the bias and ease out the panic sentiment to some extent. Further ahead the levels of 19500 would be crucial support zone whereas on the upside a decisive breach above 19850 is necessary to overall improve the bias."

Stocks to Watch: JSW Infra, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, Vedanta, Ultratech Cement

"Bank Nifty also witnessed a recovery but once again was not able to cross above the 44,800 zone of the important 50EMA level and closed near 44600 zone with some profit booking in the final hours. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the major support zone of 43600 levels where it should sustain and witness some stability," said Parekh adding, "The support for the day is seen at 19500 levels while the resistance is seen at 19750 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 44,300 to 45,000 levels."

Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on October 3

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] GNFC: Buy at 612, target 640, stop loss 600;

2] IGL: Buy at 456.50, target 475, stop loss 448; and

3] National Alumimium: Buy at 97.20, target 102, stop loss 95.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST
