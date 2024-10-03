Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 3

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Meghmani Organics, HCL Tech, and DLF.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published3 Oct 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 25,650 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 26,000 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 25,650 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 26,000 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: India's benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed flat on Tuesday amid mixed global cues and certain economic indicators. While some stocks witnessed slight gains, overall sentiment remained cautious. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.05 per cent lower at 25,796.90 points on Tuesday, compared to 25,810.85 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.04 per cent at 84,266.29 points after Tuesday's trading session, compared to 84,299.78 points at the previous market close. The stock markets remained closed on Wednesday, October 2, due to a market holiday for Gandhi Jayanti.

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex close flat amid volatility; IT stocks shine

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty 50 witnessed consolidation near the 25,800 zone after two trading sessions of a losing streak the market can expect a pullback in coming sessions. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 25,650 points and face resistance at 26,000 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 52,600 to 53,400 today.

For today, Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Meghmani Organics Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and DLF Ltd.

Also Read | Peak XV cuts India funds in overheated market. Will catch up with profit later.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty witnessed consolidation near the 25,800 zone after the 2 sessions of losing streak with a Doji candle formation on the daily chart and can expect for a pullback in the coming sessions.”

“As mentioned earlier, the 25,650 zone would be the crucial support while a decisive breach above 26,000 level shall once again bring conviction for further upward movement in the coming days,” said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty has slipped from the peak zone of 54,467 levels and has the crucial base near the 50EMA level of 52,000 with near-term support positioned at 52,600 levels, which if sustained, can continue with the uptrend after a positive trend reversal. A decisive breach above 53,400 zone shall improve the bias once again anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions,” said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 25,650 points, while the resistance lies at 26,000 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 52,600 to 53,400.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Front-running cases and Sebi’s fight against market manipulation

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 

1. Meghmani Organics Ltd. (MOL): Buy at 104; Target at 110; Stop Loss at 100. 

2. HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCLTECH): Buy at 1,812; Target at 1,880; Stop Loss at 1,780. 

3. DLF Ltd. (DLF): Buy at 914; Target at 950; Stop Loss at 890. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 3

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

283.95
03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.1 (-0.39%)

Tata Steel share price

167.00
03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.45 (-0.86%)

Tata Power share price

481.00
03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
-1.7 (-0.35%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

140.05
03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
2.4 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,080.30
03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
182.75 (9.63%)

PB Fintech share price

1,729.65
03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
113.65 (7.03%)

Welspun Living share price

175.00
03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
11.25 (6.87%)

National Aluminium Company share price

224.15
03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
13.75 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,915.000.00
    Chennai
    76,921.000.00
    Delhi
    77,073.000.00
    Kolkata
    76,925.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.