Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 30
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HCL Tech, Zen Tech and GNFC
Buy or sell stocks for today: After bloodbath for six straight sessions, Indian stock market witnesses some relief rally on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index gained 190 points and closed at 19,047 levels, BSE Sensex went up 634 points and ended at 63,782 mark while Bank Nifty index shot up 501 points and finished at 42,782 levels. In broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices. Small-cap index gained 1.89 per cent while mid cap index shot up 1.70 per cent in the previous session.
