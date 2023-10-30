Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 30

Buy or sell stocks for today: After bloodbath for six straight sessions, Indian stock market witnesses some relief rally on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index gained 190 points and closed at 19,047 levels, BSE Sensex went up 634 points and ended at 63,782 mark while Bank Nifty index shot up 501 points and finished at 42,782 levels. In broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices. Small-cap index gained 1.89 per cent while mid cap index shot up 1.70 per cent in the previous session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intraday trading tips for Monday Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that bias on Dalal Street has improved after Nifty's closure above 19,000 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that participatory rally witnessed on Friday may get extend on Monday but bullish trend can be assumed only when the Nifty 50 index closes above 19,200 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — HCL Tech, GNFC and Zen Tech.

On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty 50 index, after the 3 consecutive sessions of weak candles, indicated a decent pullback to close above the 19,000 zone with the broader markets also showing signs of improvement with active participation witnessed from the midcap counters. The index would need a decisive move past the 19,200 zone to establish some conviction and overall improve the bias to anticipate for further rise."

"Bank Nifty recovered from the previous day’s low of 42,100 zone gaining 500 points to witness a significant bounce to close near the 42,800 zone improving the sentiment to some extent. The index needs to breach above the 43,400 zone for confirmation of trend reversal and expect for further upward move in the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 18,900 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,200 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42,400 to 43,300 levels.

Stocks to buy today 1] HCL Technologies: Buy at ₹1270, target ₹1330, stop loss ₹1230;

2] GNFC: Buy at ₹663.50, target ₹680, stop loss ₹650; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Zen Tech: Buy at ₹742, target ₹800, stop loss ₹710.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!