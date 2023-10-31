Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 31

Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite mixed Asian markets, Indian stock market extended rally for second straight session on Monday. Nifty 50 index gained 93 points and ended at 19,140 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 329 points and finished at 64,112 mark whereas Bank Nifty index surged 257 points and regained the psychological 43,000 levels. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained firm at 1.25:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intraday trading tips for Tuesday Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that after decent pull back on two successive sessions, sentiments on Dalal Street have slightly improved. But, Nifty 50 index would need a decisive move past the 19,200 to 19,250 zone to establish bullish trend in Indian stock market. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — GSFC, HBL Power and Hindustan Copper.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty for the second consecutive session witnessed a decent pullback to close on a slightly positive note with sentiment little bit eased out with some of the major frontline stocks showing improvement in the bias and indicating a trend reversal. The index would need a decisive move past the 19,200 to 19,250 zone to establish some conviction and overall improve the bias to anticipate for further rise." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bank Nifty with a close above the 43,000 zone indicated some pullback with the sentiment easing out with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank recovering from their lows to indicate signs of improvement. As said earlier, the index needs to breach above the 43,400 zone for confirmation of trend reversal and expect for further upward move in the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,000 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,300 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42,700 to 43,400 levels.

Stocks to buy today 1] GSFC: Buy at ₹200.45, target ₹212, stop loss ₹195;

2] HBL Power: Buy at ₹290.65, target ₹307, stop loss ₹283; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Hindustan Copper: Buy at ₹143.50, target ₹152, stop loss ₹139.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

