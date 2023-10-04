Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 4
Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Titan Company, EIH and TV18 Broadcast
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market cues, Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index lost 109 points and closed at 19,528 levels, BSE Sensex shed 316 points and ended at 65,512 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 185 points lower at 44,399 levels. Small-cap index ended 0.61 per cent in the positive even as the advance decline ratio ended at 0.87:1.
