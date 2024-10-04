Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 4

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bombay Dyeing, GAIL, and BSE

Riya R Alex
Updated4 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: Nifty 50 to find support at 25,000 points and face resistance at 25,500 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: Nifty 50 to find support at 25,000 points and face resistance at 25,500 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks for today: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, crashed on Thursday, marking the worst intraday drop in two months. This was due to waning investor confidence following the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, which shifted interest from riskier assets such as stocks.

The Nifty 50 closed 2.12 per cent lower at 25,250 points, dropping below the 25,300-point mark for the first time since mid-September. Meanwhile, the Sensex closed 2.10 per cent lower at 82,491 points, at Thursday's market close, going below the 82,500-point mark for the first time since mid-September.

 

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex drop over 2%, biggest 1-day fall in 2 months

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty 50 has dropped below the 25,300-point mark after losing more than 500 points due to escalating geo-political tensions in the Middle East, hitting investor sentiment, who are maintaining a very cautious approach.

Parekh estimates that the Nifty 50 Spot index will find support at 25,000 points and face resistance at 25,500 points. The Bank Nifty Spot index is expected to move from 51,300 to 52,400 today.

Today, Parekh has recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Bombay Dyeing & Mfg.Co Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, and BSE Limited.

Also Read | Stock Market Crash: M-cap of BSE-listed companies tumbles nearly ₹10 trillion

Stock Market Today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty Index, Parekh said, “The index would have the near-term support at around the 50EMA zone of 25,000 levels while the crucial major support would be positioned near the important 200 period MA at 23,100 zone.”

“BankNifty has lost more than 2,500 points from the peak zone and has moved below the significant 50EMA zone of 51,900 levels with bias turned weak,” she added.

“The index would have the near-term support of 51,000 level whereas the crucial support would be positioned at 49,600 levels below which matter would turn very much worse,” the stock market expert said.

According to Parekh, the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 25,000 points, while the resistance is at 25,500 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,300 to 52,400 points.

Also Read | BSE shares jump to record high, surge nearly 10% after SEBI’s new F&O rules

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

  1. Bombay Dyeing Mfg. Co. Ltd. (BOMDYEING): Buy at 231.65; Target at 243; Stop Loss at 226.

2. GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL): Buy at 240.30; Target at 253; Stop Loss at 234.

3. BSE Limited (BSE): Buy at 3,953; Target at 4,120; Stop Loss at 3,860.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 4

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,682.15
03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-44 (-2.55%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,815.25
03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-114.55 (-3.91%)

Tata Steel share price

166.95
03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-0.05 (-0.03%)

Tata Motors share price

926.00
03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-39.35 (-4.08%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,170.45
03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
325.35 (6.72%)

Petronet LNG share price

364.30
03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
20.05 (5.82%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

819.30
03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
44.1 (5.69%)

Angel Broking share price

2,739.65
03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
139.6 (5.37%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,475.000.00
    Chennai
    77,481.000.00
    Delhi
    77,633.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,485.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.