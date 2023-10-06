Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 6

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — McDowell-N or United Spirits, IndiGo and Bombay Dyeing

Buy or sell stocks for today: After bleeding for two straight sessions, Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday. Nifty 50 index gained 109 points and closed at 19,545 levels, BSE Sensex finished 405 points higher at 65,631 mark while Nifty Bank index ended 249 points higher at 44,213 levels. Mid-cap index ended marginaly lower even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.81:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Friday Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Indian stock market's mood has improved after significant recovery on Thursday. However, Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that these sentiments would further improve if Nifty 50 index breaches and sustains above 19,600 levels on closing basis. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are McDowell-N or United Spirits, IndiGo and Bombay Dyeing.

On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a significant recovery to ease out the sentiment to some extent and has closed near the important 50EMA zone of 19,555 levels with further rise anticipated. The index would further need to decisively move past the 19,600 zone to improve the trend and expect for further upward move till 19,800 to 19,850 levels in the coming sessions."

"Bank Nifty also made a decent pullback ahead of the RBI policy to close above the 44200 zone improving the bias to some extent. As said earlier, on the upside, a decisive breach above the 44,800 zone of the important 50EMA level is necessary to improve the bias and overall improve the trend," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,450 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,700 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 43,900 to 44,500 levels.

Stocks to buy today 1] McDowell-N or United Spirits: Buy at ₹1011, target ₹1060, stop loss ₹995;

2] IndiGo: Buy at ₹2473, target ₹2570, stop loss ₹2440; and

3] Bombay Dyeing: Buy at ₹143.75, target ₹152, stop loss ₹141.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

